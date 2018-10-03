Lawrence Rifkin

Lawrence Rifkin is the former Senior Editor of The Jerusalem Post. He studied journalism at the University of Connecticut and in the ensuing years worked for a number of leading media outlets, including CBS News, where he was the network's longtime radio correspondent for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. He also was a spokesman for the late, legendary Jerusalem mayor Teddy Kollek, a lecturer for the IDF and Jewish Agency, and an information emissary to the United States for the World Zionist Organization. He translated from Hebrew to English the book G-suit: Combat Reports from Israel's Air War, and spent several years growing apples, pears, grapes and avocados on a kibbutz in the center of the country. Rifkin and his wife, the parents of a Jewish Agency emissary and a soldier, live in Jerusalem. Email lawrence at [email protected]

