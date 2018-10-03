Liat Collins

Liat Collins was born and raised in Britain and emigrated to Israel in 1979, when she immediately joined the IDF. After learning Hebrew during her military service, she received a bachelor’s degree in Chinese studies and international relations at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She followed that with a master’s degree (cum laude) in communications. Liat has worked at The Jerusalem Post since 1988 in various positions as a reporter, columnist and editor. She received the Life and Environment Award from the umbrella organization of Israeli green NGOs for her contribution to raising the standards of environmental reporting and won praise for her coverage of the Oslo Accords and diplomatic process as parliamentary reporter. She has traveled extensively for work-related stories, including in the Arab world, and has met personalities ranging from Hollywood stars to presidents, prime ministers and royalty. Liat is editor of The International Jerusalem Post and writes a weekly oped column (My Word). She also writes the popular weekly "Say What?" spot on Hebrew slang in the Post's Weekend magazine. She is a regular contributor to radio shows around the world.

Email Liat at [email protected]