03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Marc Goldberg

Marc Goldberg served in the Orev unit of the IDF Paratroopers from August 2002 - 2004. His book 'Beyond the Green Line' is available on amazon.com. He participated in operations all over teh West Bank during the Aqsa Intifada, and now lives with his family in London.

 