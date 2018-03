Marc Israel Sellem

Marc Israel Sellem is the chief photographer for The Jerusalem Post.



Born in Paris, Marc made aliya to Jerusalem in 1995, and joined the Post in 1999. He became the paper's chief photographer in 2010.



Marc began taking photographs at the age of 12, and had always dreamed of becoming a photographer. It was only when he moved to Israel - and joined The Post - that his dream came true.

