Mark Feldman

Mark Feldman is the CEO & Founder of Ziontours Jerusalem. Situated in the heart of Jerusalem he employs 17 travel consultants. Married with two children he divides his time between his love of sports and business and sitting on the boards of several non profit organizations. He writes a column for the Jerusalem Post focusing on Travel from the side of the Consumer. There are no sacred cows and airlines, hotels and inept government policy are often fodder for his musings.

