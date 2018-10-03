Melanie Phillips

Melanie Phillips is a British journalist, broadcaster and author. Her weekly column, which is currently appearing in The Times, has appeared over the years in the Guardian, Observer, Sunday Times and Daily Mail. She has a weekly radio show on Voice of Israel, is a regular panellist on BBC Radio's The Moral Maze and appears frequently on BBC TV's signature political shows Question Time and The Daily Politics. She also writes regularly for the Jewish Chronicle and the Jerusalem Post. Her best-selling book Londonistan, about the British establishment's capitulation to Islamist aggression, was published in 2006 by Encounter, New York. She followed this in 2010 with The World Turned Upside Down: the Global Battle over God, Truth and Power, with a foreword by David Mamet and also published by Encounter. Guardian Angel, the memoir of her personal and political journey from being the darling of the left to the icon of the middle class, was published in 2013 by emBooks. You can follow Melanie’s work at www.facebook.com/MelanieLatest or on Twitter at @melanieLatest. Her radio show can be heard at www.voiceofisrael.com.

