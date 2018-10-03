03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She was appointed by President Donald Trump. Haley served as governor of South Carolina from January 2011 to January 2017. She was the first female and the first Indian-American governor of the state. Previously, Haley was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. Haley was named one of Time' Magazine's "100 Most Influential People" in 2016.

 