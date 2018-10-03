Niv Elis
Niv Elis is the business and economics reporter for The Jerusalem Post, as well as the host of its weekly Frontlines Podcast. A graduate of Wesleyan University and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Niv's expertise lies in economics, public policy, conflict management and Middle East affairs. He has published articles with The Financial Times, Forbes, The Washington Post, The Christian Science Monitor, Moment Magazine and the Institute for Counter-Terrorism.