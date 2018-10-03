Noa Amouyal

Noa Amouyal serves as the News Editor of The Jerusalem Post. During her four years at the paper, Noa has served as the paper's Deputy News Editor and Features Editor, where she was responsible for editing the paper's special holiday supplements.



In addition to her editorial duties, Noa often covers the latest in entertainment, politics and pop culture.



In 2006, she graduated from the University of Maryland with a BA in English Literature and Communications. In 2011, she earned her MA degree in Political Science at Tel Aviv University.

