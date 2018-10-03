Stewart Weiss

Rabbi Weiss was ordained at the Hebrew Theological College in Skokie, Illinois, and led congregations in Chicago and Dallas prior to making Aliyah in 1992. He directs the Jewish Outreach Center in Ra'anana, helping to facilitate the spiritual absorption of new olim.



In September of 2002, the Weiss's eldest son, Sgt. Ari Weiss - a member of an elite anti-terrorist unit in the IDF's Nachal Brigade - was killed during a raid on Hamas headquarters in Nablus.



Rabbi Weiss writes and speaks extensively about drawing upon spiritual strength to cope with loss, and maintaining faith in the shadow of tragedy.

