03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Ramyar Hassani

Ramyar Hassani has worked as a human rights observer and journalist in Colombia, Iraq and Greece. In the past three years he has been working with refugees in Greece. Born in Iranian Kurdistan, he was exiled and now lives in Norway. You can follow him on Twitter at @RamyarHassani or email him at [email protected]

 