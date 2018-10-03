Ron Kronish and Mohammed Daoudi Dajani
Rabbi Dr. Ron Kronish, a veteran interreligious peacebuilder in Jerusalem, has just published a new book titled, 'The Other Peace Process: Interreligious Dialogue, A View from Jerusalem' (Hamilton Books, an imrint of Rowman and Littlefield, 2017).
Professor Mohammed Dajani Daoudi is founding director of the Wasatia Islamic Movement in Palestine. He became the center of a heated controversy when he took Palestinian students to Auschwitz. The public outcry forced him to resign his post at al-Quds University.