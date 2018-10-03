Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is a Journalist and Editor at the Jerusalem Post News Desk. Rosie grew up in New York city before relocating to Israel in 2011. She studied Political Communications and Public Diplomacy at The Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya. Rosie hosted a radio program called Israeli Vibe in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has also worked with several NGO's including OneVoice and V15, and has previously written articles for The Culture Trip. She currently resides in Tel Aviv.

