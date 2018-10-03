03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Tuly Weisz

Rabbi Naphtali “Tuly” Weisz is the director of Israel365 and serves as the publisher of The Israel Bible and Breaking Israel News. Weisz attended Yeshiva University (BA), Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (Rabbinic Ordination) and the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law (JD), and served as the Rabbi of the Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus, Ohio before making Aliyah. Contact Weisz at [email protected]

 