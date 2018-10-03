Uri Savir
Uri Savir is currently the honorary president of the Shimon Peres Center for Peace and a former peace negotiator and Knesset member.
As Director-General of the Foreign Ministry from 1993 and 1996, Savir was Israel's chief negotiator for the Oslo Accords; he was a member of the Israeli delegation for negotiations with Jordan, as well as head of the delegation for talks with Syria from 1995-1996.
Savir also served as an MK from 1999-2001, representing the Center Party.
He is Founder of YaLa-Young Leaders, a peace movement of Middle Eastern and North African youth who are fostering dialogue and change.