Yaakov Katz

Yaakov Katz is The Jerusalem Post's editor-in-chief. He previously served for close to a decade as the paper's military reporter and defense analyst. He is the co-author of two books: "Weapon Wizards - How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower" and "Israel vs. Iran - The Shadow War".



In 2012-2013 he was a fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University and is a faculty member at Harvard's Extension School where he teaches an advanced course in journalism.

