Yardena Schwartz
Yardena Schwartz is a freelance journalist and Emmy-nominated producer based in Tel Aviv.
Her work as a writer, reporter and producer has appeared in The New York Times, The Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, The Miami Herald, The Forward, PBS, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and MSNBC, among other news outlets.
After graduating with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, Yardena worked for The Miami Herald, NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, and received an Emmy nomination for her work as a producer on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports.