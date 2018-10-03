Yehoshua Oz

The author is the general manager of The Tikvah Fund in Israel. Yehoshua previously worked at the Israel Democracy Institute, Israel’s leading think tank, as the Director of International Communications. He has also worked as a manager of teams in high-tech and as a professional consultant to the Hertog Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation, advising on communications strategy and program development. Yehoshua served at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC, where he was responsible for strengthening and cultivating relations with the Christian, Jewish, and minority communities. Yehoshua publishes a popular citizen and consumer empowerment website, No Fryers.

