IDF reservists call to investigate US funding promoting draft-dodging

Reservists on Duty, an anti-BDS group in Israel penned a letter to Israeli Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer calling on him to investigate sources of US funding which support organizations that promote-draft dodging in Israel.



The group called for the investigation following a letter published Thursday morning in which sixty three youths from around the country openly declared their refusal to enlist in the IDF and encouraged other youth to do the same.





The letter, first published by Israeli daily Yedioth Aharonot, was addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Education Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.In their letter to the Ambassador, obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the group wrote: “The organization that sponsored and supported the creation and signing of this letter is called ‘Mesarvot,’ roughly translated as ‘dodging.’ Shockingly enough, this organization is financed by an American based organization called RSN [Refuser Solidarity Network].”According to the RSN website, the organization is a non-profit organization based in Washington DC that "provides a US base of support for those who refuse service in the Israeli military for reasons of political conscience."Reservists on Duty wrote in their letter that, "they [RSN] actively support the activities of organizations that promote draft-dodging such as 'Yesh Gvul' (There is a line), 'Profil Hadash' (A new profile), and of course 'Mesarvot.'”The organization explained that as a US NGO, RSN has a 501 (C) 3 tax break, and as such any contributions are tax deductible."We believe that it doesn’t seem right for an organization that actively undermines the rule of law in an allied country to be given such a benefit," the group wrote. “It is our belief that the direct financing of activities that endorse draft dodging is unacceptable, especially between respectable allies and friends like the United States and Israel.” Refusal [to enlist] in Israel is against the law and such financing encourages an offense that is against Israeli law," Amit Deri, CEO of Reservists on Duty told The Post."Just as it would not occur to us that Israeli officials would fund organizations that promote US military disobedience (or any other army in the world), we expect relevant US officials to examine the peculiar connections between RSN and organizations promoting draft dodging,” he said. "The US is Israel's best friend and we are confident that this will be examined."