03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Ari's Angle

A. David Blaff

Ari is a Graduate Student at the University of Western Ontario studying Jewish-Israeli History. He is a member of Israel on Campus (IOC); a journalist for the student-run newspaper, Openwide; a volunteer for both Hillel and the Vegan Association; and most recently, a Hasbara Fellow.

 