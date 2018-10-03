Alan Elsner

Journalist and author Alan Elsner was a Reuters correspondent for 30 years and has a long record of Jewish and pro-Israel advocacy. He is currently Vice President of Communications for J Street. Elsner covered the State Department for Reuters and was US National Correspondent. He was also Nordic Bureau chief based in Stockholm and a correspondent in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. He began his career with The Jerusalem Post in 1978. Elsner is an Israeli citizen who served in the Israel Defense Forces during the 1982 Lebanon War. He was also an architect of a successful campaign to build a fitting memorial and museum at the site of the Belzec Nazi extermination camp in Poland. Elsner is the author of two novels and two works of non-fiction.

