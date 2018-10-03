03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Internet Engagement

Andre Oboler

Dr Andre Oboler is social media expert with a focus on online antisemitism and online public diplomacy. He is CEO of the Online Hate Prevention Institute and co-chair of the Online Antisemitism working group of the Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism. He was previously Director of the Community Internet Engagement Project.


[email protected]

 