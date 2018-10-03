03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Global Awareness is in Blum

Annette Blum

Annette Blum is an activist and philanthropist with a focus on global citizenship. As the daughter of Richard Blum and stepdaughter of Senator Diane Feinstein, she grew up immersed in foreign and political affairs and has gained a deep familiarity and knowledge of global affairs.

 