David Rosh Pina

I may have been born Portuguese, but I love the English language. As a child, I learned English by watching American television shows, studying “He-Man”, and “The Dukes of Hazzard” like textbooks. But what really taught me English was listening to The Beatles. Growing up, my family and I would travel through Europe in the summer, and the Fab Four were our soundtrack. Two years ago, after I returned from Los Angeles where I studied at USC, I wrote my first novel. I am now an Oleh Chadash who lives in Tel Aviv, works as a copywriter in a startup, and dreams with becoming as Israeli as my new passport.

