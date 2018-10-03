03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
World anti-Semitism

Howard Klineberg

Howard Klineberg is an English Jew who has always been passionately supporting Israel. At just 16 years of age his late father prevented him going on tour to Israel as he knew Howard probably wouldn't have returned to the UK. Howard is a member of the Leeds Lobby Network who work on numerous campaigns supporting Israel.

 