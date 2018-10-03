03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Itay's Blog

Itay Asaf

Born and raised in Israel.Itay is one of the co-founders of Esperanso- Socially Responsible Tourism Company. A graduate of Yizrael Valley College in Behavioral Science. He has worked as an informal educator with Israel’s Ministry of Education and is an expert in Israel and Jewish identity education.

 