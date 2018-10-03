03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Boots on the Ground in Israel

Jane Kiel

Jane Kiel is a Danish Zionist living in Israel. She is the creator of a pro-Israel Facebook page called 'Israel, One Nation' where she shares news and stories about the people she meets and various events and demonstrations. She also captures these experiences with videos from the Temple Mount and around Jerusalem.Visit www.JerusalemJane.com for more information.

 