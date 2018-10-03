Jeffrey Tanenbaum

Jeffrey Tanenbaum has been an ardent devoted Zionist since the days he raised money from selling trees for the JNF. First, a surgeon, now a well established Manhattan real estate broker, his love of Israel has never waned. If he had one wish, and he has been so blessed throughout my life, his first wish would be peace for Israel. His prayer for the possibility, more probability for peace will never diminish; in fact it is stronger now than ever before. He has lived and traveled amongst all kinds of people. It is his ability to embrace and celebrate other cultures that he believes is the gift he can use to recognize and espouse our similarities more than our differences which always will be key to bringing everyone together and eventually securing a lasting peace in the Middle East.

