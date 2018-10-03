03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Jerusalem U

Jerusalem U

Jerusalem U is a nonprofit organization that creates and distributes innovative and stimulating feature films such as “Beneath the Helmet,” “Israel Inside: How a Small Nation Makes a Big Difference” and “Crossing the Line” as well as film-based educational programs with the goal of making young Jews feel proud of being Jewish and emotionally connected to Israel.

 