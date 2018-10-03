03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
A view from the left

Louis Pinkett

Louis Pinkett is a college writing instructor and a dual US/Israel citizen. He spent a year with his wife and their children on a kibbutz in 1973/1974, arriving a week before the Yom Kippur War began. They returned to Israel in 2002 and spent 2 1/2 years living and working in Tel Aviv while he got his Masters Degree.

 