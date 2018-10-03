03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
My Truth

Matan Katzman

Matan Katzman is co-founder of "My Truth", an educational organization of Israeli reservists that have decided to speak up openly and in firsthand about their army experiences . He represented "My Truth" and Israel in the EU parliament countering "Breaking the Silence". He is an alumni of the StandWithUs "Israeli Soldiers Tour."

 