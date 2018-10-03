03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Im Tirtzu

Matan Peleg

Matan Peleg is the CEO of the Im Tirtzu movement. Matan holds a B.A. degree in Social Science and History of the Middle East from the Haifa University and an M.A in Conflict Resolution fomr the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Matan is the author of the book "Between Rishikesh and The Temple Mount." en.imti.org.il/

 