03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
All's Fair In...

Ori Murra

Ori Murray grew up in Seattle, WA. He studied for close to a decade in Israel in top yeshivot. Ori taught alternative high school yeshiva and was the campus rabbi at the University of Manchester. Ori is a founding member/front man for the hip-hop band SHTAR. He is currently the COO of Video Activism an Israel advocacy organization.

 