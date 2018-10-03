03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Rabbi Michael Linetsky

Rabbi Michael Linetsky is the Director of the Torat Eretz Yisrael Institute (www.torateretzyisrael.org) whose mission is to bring the Teachings of the Land of Israel to the broader audience and to show its relevance to contemporary Israeli society and legal system. Linetsky has published books and articles on Judaeo-Arabic Medieval Bible Exegesis and the legal theory of Israel's Ancient Legal sources.

 