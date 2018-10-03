Rabbi Yehiel Grenimann

Rabbi Yehiel Grenimann (John Green), originally from Melbourne Australia, is the eldest child of two Polish Holocaust survivors. After completing a B.Ecops at Monash University in 1973 he migrated to Israel where he served in the IDF Medical corps, lived on a kibbutz for two years and then settled in Jerusalem. He is Director of Activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories for Rabbis for Human Rights, an organization he has also served as Treasurer and Chairperson. He is the author of the novel “Far Away From Where?” published by Mazo Publishers, Jerusalem, 2011 (www.farawayfromwhere.com)

