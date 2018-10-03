Said Musayev
:Said Musayev graduated from Political Science of the University of Montesquieu Bordeaux IV in France and he is currently Ph.D candidate in Political Science, Institute of Human Rights Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
Chairman of the board of LICRA Azerbaijan - International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism.
He studies different cultures Jewish culture in head, intercultural-religious dialogue and multiculturalism. Specifically history of coexistence of Jews without any social confrontation, ethnic or religious in Azerbaijan.