03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Shabbat Shalom the View from my Veranda

Sheila Raviv

"Sheila Raviv was born in Wales to a deeply Jewish Zionist family. She is a mother to 3 children and 2 stepchildren, grandmother to 12, living in Jerusalem. She made Aliya in 1991 and began writing a newsletter in 1996 as she realized that overseas media coverage of Israel was not presenting the whole truth.''
[email protected]

 