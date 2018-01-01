Prominent in what's similar between the Great Leaders of the US and Israel are their claims about the media. Fake news, especially from the mainstream-leftwing print and electronic.

Those who worry see these preoccupations as the tricks of demagogues. Some have compared them with how Hitler moved toward the complete squashing of opposition in Nazi Germany.

Maybe. But we can also cite an ancient text, of making many books there is no end, and much study is a weariness of the flesh . ( Ecclesiastes 12:12)

That such a sentiment could appear some 1500 years before Gutenberg, and more than 2100 years before the Internet should moderate our concern that we are facing anything new in what Bibi and Donald are selling to their supporters about those who write, publish and broadcast.

Despite the blather that is coming from the tops of our governments, both Americans and Israelis seem adequately protected against any serious effort to stifle dissent. The First Amendment of the US Constitution survived the Red Scare of Attorney General Palmer in the 1920s and Joe McCarthy in the 1950s. More recently the multiplicity of blogs, Facebook, Twitter, et al, plus a great variety of non-network radio and television are more than replacing the declines in daily newspapers, whose fates come from the ease of sending news and opinion over the air.

Israelis have access to the same innovations, along with deeper threads of Judaic culture. Intellectual pluralism is apparent in various elements of the Hebrew Bible that confound any effort to compose a simplified version of the ancient religion. Then came Rabbinical disputes that are the essence of the Talmud, another 2,000 years of Rabbinical pronouncements, as well as the feisty politics of Jews from the 19th century onward in Europe, North America, and Israel.

It's always been difficult to decide if the sum total of free expression amounts to wisdom or garbage. There's plenty of both. The translation service Memri.org.il has published an item from an Egyptian journalist, doing her best to refresh awareness that Jews seek to establish their empire from the Nile to the Euphrates, and destroy Arab regimes between here and there

Alas, the origins of that canard lie in what Jews wrote a couple of thousand years ago, and what some still accept as holy writ.

“Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the River Euphrates."(Genesis 15:18)





The multiplicity of expression provides the best antidote to the dangers inherent in the opportunity.