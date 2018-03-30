12 Palestinian protesters die after Gaza riots

Palestinian media reports that 12 Protesters died and 1,272 were wounded after Friday clash with IDF near border fence said Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry In Gaza.



The riots marked the Palestinian Land Day.



The IDF spokesperson said that the IDF only used live ammunition against protesters who were attempting to breach the fence.



Arab-Israeli human rights group Adalah and Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg questioned the usage of live ammunition to disperse unarmed protesters.



The IDF estimated that there were around 30,000 people who took part in the riots and warned that more events of this nature are likely to happen in the upcoming days.



