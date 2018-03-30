March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

12 Palestinian protesters die after Gaza riots

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 30, 2018 18:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian media reports that 12 Protesters died and 1,272 were wounded after Friday clash with IDF near border fence said  Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry In Gaza.

The riots marked the Palestinian Land Day.

The IDF spokesperson said that the IDF only used live ammunition against protesters who were attempting to breach the fence.

Arab-Israeli human rights group Adalah and Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg questioned the usage of live ammunition to disperse unarmed protesters.

The IDF estimated that there were around 30,000 people who took part in the riots and warned that more events of this nature are likely to happen in the upcoming days.

Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Breaking news
March 30, 2018
Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 15 - 24
    Elat
    14 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut