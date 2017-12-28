14 Bosnian Muslims indicted over war crimes against Serbs

SARAJEVO - Sarajevo prosecutors indicted 14 Bosnian Muslim wartime army officers and soldiers for alleged murder, torture and persecution of Bosnian Serb civilians around the town of Konjic during the country's 1990s war.



Ten of the indicted men are already in detention, the Sarajevo state prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday.



"Fourteen defendants are accused of war crimes including murder of several dozens Serb civilians, both men and women of different age, torture, robbery and persecution of nearly the whole Serb population from the Konjic area."



Bosnian Serbs, Bosniak Muslims and Croats alike committed war crimes during Bosnia's 1992-95 conflict, though the majority of those convicted by local and international war crimes courts have been Serbs.



The war began in 1992 when Bosnian Serb forces, in response to a Muslim-Croat vote for independence from Serbian-led federal Yugoslavia, attacked cities and towns aiming to carve out an ethnically pure Serb state.



Bosniaks joined forces with Croats in regions where they were in a majority, such as Konjic, from which they persecuted Serb inhabitants, but they later fought each other.



More than 100,000 were killed and about 2 million driven from their homes during the war.



