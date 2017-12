29 Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank and Gaza in two separate overnight raids on Sunday night.



Seven Palestinians were arrested Sunday night in the village of Qusra in an operation coordinated with the IDF, Israel Police, Border Police and the Civil Administration.



Last month in the village, one Palestinian was shot dead after attacking a group of young Israelis and their parents exploring caves on a bar mitzvah trip. Just a few days later, clashes ensued again when a large group of right-wing Israelis from the "Jewish Power" organization showed up at the village; IDF troops arrived soon after and one Palestinian was wounded.



Separately, 22 additional Palestinians were arrested in routine overnight raids conducted by the Israel Police, Shin Bet and Border Police in the Wet Bank and Gaza. Those arrested are suspected of being involved in, or directly supporting, terror activities.



