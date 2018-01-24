3 killed, 11 injured in West Bank car crash

Eleven people were injured and three were killed in a car crash near the West Bank city of Shavei Shomron on Tuesday night.



The crash occurred between an Israeli and a Palestinian vehicle. Two of the Israelis, a brother and sister (ages 8 and 13) have been confirmed dead. Their two siblings and parents are currently receiving treatment at Meir hospital in Kfar Saba.



One Palestinian was killed. Five more Palestinians were injured, and are receiving treatment in Palestinian Authority territories.



