Border police thwart pipe bomb attack at W. Bank courthouse

Border Police officers thwarted a pipe bomb attack near the entrance to the Samaria military courthouse in the West Bank.



The officers noticed three Palestinians outside the checkpoint near the courthouse in Sde Menashe. The commander approached the men and noticed one of them holding what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The commander aimed his weapon at the suspect and called for backup.



Another suspect threw a bag towards the police, which was found to contain at least one additional pipe bomb.



Police surrounded the three suspects. The incident is still ongoing.



This is the latest in a number of pipe bombs found over the past few months.



