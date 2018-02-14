February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Border police thwart pipe bomb attack at W. Bank courthouse

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 14, 2018 12:41




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Border Police officers thwarted a pipe bomb attack near the entrance to the Samaria military courthouse in the West Bank.

The officers noticed three Palestinians outside the checkpoint near the courthouse in Sde Menashe. The commander approached the men and noticed one of them holding what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The commander aimed his weapon at the suspect and called for backup.

Another suspect threw a bag towards the police, which was found to contain at least one additional pipe bomb.

Police surrounded the three suspects. The incident is still ongoing.

This is the latest in a number of pipe bombs found over the past few months.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 14, 2018
Zuma quits as President of South Africa

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 15 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut