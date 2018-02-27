February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

5-hour truce called by Russia takes into effect in eastern Syria

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 09:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - A five-hour truce called by Russia started on Tuesday in the Syrian rebel-held eastern Ghouta near Damascus with the stated aim of allowing people to escape the area which is being targeted in a fierce offensive by the Moscow-backed government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the daily truce from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to let civilians leave the area, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since Feb. 18.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 27, 2018
Turkey will not swap Czech suspects for Syrian Kurdish leader held in Prague

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    10 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut