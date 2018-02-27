5-hour truce called by Russia takes into effect in eastern Syria





BEIRUT - A five-hour truce called by Russia started on Tuesday in the Syrian rebel-held eastern Ghouta near Damascus with the stated aim of allowing people to escape the area which is being targeted in a fierce offensive by the Moscow-backed government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the daily truce from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to let civilians leave the area, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since Feb. 18.