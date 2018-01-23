January 23 2018
8.2 magnitude quake strikes Alaska, prompting tsunami warnings

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 12:12




Jan 23 (Reuters) - A magnitude 8.2 earthquake hit the Gulf of Alaska in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting authorities to warn people in the area to move away from the coast in case it causes a tsnuami.



The quake hit 256 km (157 miles) southeast of Chiniak, Alaska at a depth of 10 km at 0931 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.



"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring," Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said in a warning for Alaska and British Columbia.



Tsunami warnings for parts of Alaska and Canada and a tsunami watch for the entire US west coast and Hawaii were issued.


