ADL condemns Putin’s suggestion that Jews may have meddled in U.S. election

NEW YORK - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion that Jews and other minorities in the Russian Federation could be behind the meddling in the 2016 US presidential election is deeply concerning and should be immediately retracted, the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement on Sunday.



In an interview with NBC News last week, Putin rejected claims made by the highest reaches of the US security establishment that Russia was behind an online disruption campaign designed to sow chaos into election process.







