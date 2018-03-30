Abbas: 'We will demand protection from the U.N and the Security Council'

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that Israel is responsible for the deaths of Gazan protesters who participated in the Friday riots near the border fence.



''The marches today prove that the Palestinian people will not aid any plan that wishes to close the lid on the Palestinian issue'', he said.



''Jerusalem will remain Arab'', said Abbas.



The US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital angered many in the Arab and Muslim world, leading some Palestinians to argue that the US may no longer be a suitable peace negotiator between Israelis and Palestinians.



Share on facebook Share on twitter