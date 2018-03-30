March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Abbas: 'We will demand protection from the U.N and the Security Council'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 30, 2018 22:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that Israel is responsible for the deaths of Gazan protesters who participated in the Friday riots near the border fence.

''The marches today prove that the Palestinian people will not aid any plan that wishes to close the lid on the Palestinian issue'', he said.

''Jerusalem will remain Arab'', said Abbas.

The US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital angered many in the Arab and Muslim world, leading some Palestinians to argue that the US may no longer be a suitable peace negotiator between Israelis and Palestinians.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 30, 2018
U.N. Security Council to meet on Gaza on Friday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 15 - 24
    Elat
    14 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut