Abbas wins EU backing for Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 15:12




BRUSSELS - The European Union's foreign policy chief assured President Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting in Brussels on Monday that the EU supported his ambition to have east Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state.

Abbas in return repeated his call for east Jerusalem as capital as he urged the EU member nations to recognize a state of Palestine immediately, arguing that this would not disrupt negotiations with Israel on a peace settlement for the region.

Mogherini, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, called on those involved in the process to speak and act "wisely", with a sense of responsibility.

Abbas made no reference to Trump's move on Jerusalem or to comments on the issue made on Monday in Jerusalem by US Vice President Mike Pence.


