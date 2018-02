WASHINGTON - Accused Russian hacker Peter Levashov has been extradited from Spain and will be arraigned later on Friday in the United States, the US Justice Department said in a statement.



US prosecutors have accused Levashov of running the Kelihos botnet, a network of more than 100,000 infected devices used by cyber criminals to distribute viruses, ransomware, phishing emails and other spam attacks.



