February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
Afghan President Ghani makes offer to Taliban for peace talks

By REUTERS
February 28, 2018 08:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group, as part of a proposed political process that could lead to peace talks aimed at ending more than 16 years of war.

At a meeting on Wednesday of nations involved in the so-called Kabul Process, aimed at building a platform for peace talks, Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners, saying he would be ready to accept a review of the constitution as part of a pact with the Taliban.


